Finally facelift for Male Mahadeshwara Road

December 23, 2022

Road shut from Nazarbad Circle to Air Force Selection Board junction; Alternative route provided

Mysore/Mysuru: The ever-busy and pathetically damaged Male Mahadeshwara Road in Nazarbad will soon sport a spic-and-span look as repair works have begun. This is a crucial road for many people to reach their destinations but was full of crater-like potholes and deep edges.

Of late, the Male Mahadeshwara Road has seen many accidents including fatal ones and there were desperate pleas from the commuters, pedestrians and residents of surrounding areas to repair the stretch.

Now, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is repairing/asphalting the stretch from Nazarbad Police Station Circle up to Milk Dairy junction at a cost of Rs. 1 crore and the work was floated through a tender as per norms. Mayor Shivakumar performed the guddali puja for the road asphalting works yesterday. Finally, it will be a relief for the daily commuters.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Superintending Engineer Mahesh, Executive Engineer Ranjitha and other officials were present.

Alternative route

Now that the road has been closed for traffic from Nazarbad Police Station Circle up to Air Force Selection Board junction, an alternative route has been provided for motorists. Vehicles plying from Nazarbad Circle towards Yaraganahalli Circle and further should ply on Karanji Lake Road-Lalitha Mahal Palace Road, Kurubarahalli Circle-Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station Road to reach Bannur Road and move further and vice versa.