High Court stays appointment of Prof. Lokanath as UoM VC

June 22, 2023

Bengaluru: In a setback to the incumbent University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the previous BJP Government’s order appointing him as the VC of UoM.

The HC issued the stay order while hearing a writ petition filed by another VC aspirant Prof. Sharath Anantamurthy (son of Jnanapith awardee writer late Prof. U.R. Ananthamurthy).

A single Judge bench of Justice E.S. Indiresh, while issuing the stay order, also served notices to the UoM Chancellor (The State Governor), Secretary of Higher Education Department, the UoM Search Committee and Prof. Lokanath.

Senior Advocate and former State Advocate-General Raviverma Kumar, who argued on behalf of Prof. Sharath Anantamurthy, contended that Prof. Lokanath has been appointed in violation of the Supreme Court ruling on appointment of VCs.

Maintaining that the name of Prof. Lokanath did not figure at all in the list prepared by the Department of Higher Education, Raviverma Kumar argued that Prof. Lokanath was appointed the VC in violation of the norms, despite the fact that he did not have the qualifications specified by the UGC, it is learnt.

After the hearing, Justice Indiresh issued the stay order.

Meanwhile, following the HC order, the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all State-run Universities, is likely to appoint the senior most Dean of the UoM as Acting VC of UoM soon, according to sources.

Prof. Lokanath had taken over as the Regular VC of UoM on Mar. 24, 2023 from the then Acting VC Prof. Muzaffar H. Assadi, following his appointment by the then BJP Government.