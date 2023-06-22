High Court stays appointment of Prof. Lokanath as UoM VC

Bengaluru: In a setback to the incumbent University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the previous BJP Government’s order appointing him as the VC of UoM.
The HC issued the stay order while hearing a writ petition filed by another VC aspirant Prof. Sharath Anantamurthy (son of Jnanapith awardee writer late Prof. U.R. Ananthamurthy).
A single Judge bench of Justice E.S. Indiresh, while issuing the stay order, also served notices to the UoM Chancellor (The State Governor), Secretary of Higher Education Department, the UoM Search Committee and Prof. Lokanath.
Senior Advocate and former State Advocate-General Raviverma Kumar, who argued on behalf of Prof. Sharath Anantamurthy, contended that Prof. Lokanath has been appointed in violation of the Supreme Court ruling on appointment of VCs.
Maintaining that the name of Prof. Lokanath did not figure at all in the list prepared by the Department of Higher Education, Raviverma Kumar argued that Prof. Lokanath was appointed the VC in violation of the norms, despite the fact that he did not have the qualifications specified by the UGC, it is learnt.
After the hearing, Justice Indiresh issued the stay order.
Meanwhile, following the HC order, the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all State-run Universities, is likely to appoint the senior most Dean of the UoM as Acting VC of UoM soon, according to sources.
Prof. Lokanath had taken over as the Regular VC of UoM on Mar. 24, 2023 from the then Acting VC Prof. Muzaffar H. Assadi, following his appointment by the then BJP Government.
Prof. Lokanath is a unique character. Lokanath did not have essential experience to become a Professor in Univ of Mysore.
His PhD boss Prof. Shashidhara Prasad (ex VC) appointed Lokanath as Professor. Remember the incident that prof Shashidharaprasad
was also removed from VC’s post (criminal case) with in 24 hrs by His Excellency Chancellor Kursheed Alam Khan. The education department mentioned that Lokanath is not eligible for VC’s post. Therefore, his name did not figure in the first of names for VC’s. Surprisingly, Lokanath’s name appeared in the second list, although Lokanath had a criminal case pending. Again shockingly, Lokanath was selected and appointed as VC of A grade UOM. How come the CM, EM, and principal education secretary remained silent about the outstanding bio-data of Lokanath. Surprisingly even the selection committee members were tight-lipped about the biodata of Lokanath and silently selected him. How come the previos VC, namely Hemanthkumar gave a clean chit to Lokanath while he was applying for VC’s post. So, one can understand very clearly that every one is involved in the selection of Lokanath as VC of UOM. This is a clear-cut case of cheating and dishonesty. More over, The selection committee Chairman mr. Shivakumar, although knew everything about this case, why he remained silent? The entire Universe knows about the bio-data of Lokanath. I sincerely request the present hon’ble CM, DCM and EM to take stern action about the case and recommend a genuine candidate as the VC of this prestigious hundred year old University.
His excellency, the Governor & Chancellor of Govt of Karnataka should remove the present VC of Univ of Mysore Dr Lokanath, immediately as Lokanath is involved in a criminal case. If one remembers, His excellency the governor and chancellor Kursheed alam Khan removed former VC Shashidharaprasad in 24 hrs of appointment, as Prasad was involved in a criminal case. I curse all those who are all involved in the selection of mr Lokanath as VC of this A grade hundred year old University.