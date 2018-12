Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has said that the Hinkal Flyover will be inaugurated on Dec.16.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Pratap Simha said that the flyover was earlier expected to be open for public by Dasara but was delayed due to several factors. But the inauguration will now take place on Dec.16, with both the District Minister G.T. Devegowda and himself available on that date, he said.

