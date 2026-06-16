Historic temple re-emerges after 3 years at KRS Dam 

June 16, 2026

Srirangapatna: The historic Sri Lakshminarayanaswamy Temple has re-emerged from the backwaters of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir after remaining submerged for nearly three years, drawing visitors from across Karnataka and outside eager to witness the rare phenomenon.

While the temple’s reappearance has generated excitement among tourists and photographers, the sharply declining water level in the reservoir has become a matter of concern for farmers.

According to official data recorded at 8 am on June 16, the water level in the KRS Dam stood at 81.35 ft against its maximum level of 124.80 feet. Of the reservoir’s full storage capacity of 49.452 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet), only 11.394 tmcft remains, while live storage has dropped to just 3.015 tmcft.

The reservoir is receiving an inflow of 581 cusecs, while outflows for irrigation and drinking water supply total 436 cusecs. Farmers fear that a delay or deficit in monsoon rains could lead to a serious water shortage in the coming weeks.

The resurfaced temple has quickly become a major attraction, with hundreds of visitors arriving daily.

The picturesque setting has made it a popular venue for pre-wedding photo shoots, Bharatanatyam video recordings, short-film shoots and social media content creation. Tourist footfall has increased significantly, particularly on weekends.

Environmental concerns

The growing number of visitors, however, has raised environmental concerns. Plastic bottles, food packets, disposable plates and other waste have begun to accumulate around the Dam site, diminishing its scenic appeal. Residents also allege that some visitors gather in the evenings for drinking sessions, leaving behind liquor bottles and litter.

Families visiting the temple have expressed concern over the deteriorating conditions, while locals say the sanctity of the historic site is being compromised.

Residents have urged the Police and district administration to step in with regular patrols, warning signboards and proper waste-management measures to ensure cleanliness, visitor safety and the protection of the heritage structure.

For farmers, the temple’s reappearance is not merely a tourist attraction but a stark reminder of the reservoir’s dwindling water levels. With irrigation and crop cycles dependent on KRS, many fear that unless substantial rainfall is received soon, the region could face drought-like conditions.

As one farmer remarked, “The temple’s return may delight tourists, but for us it is a warning that the reservoir is running dry.”