Hit-and-run case atop Chamundi Hill: City Police hunt for killer vehicle

Mysuru: The City Police are zeroing-in on the vehicle that killed 21-year-old M.C. Namana and Aravinda Rao atop Chamundi Hill on Thursday night. The Police have identified the vehicle as Hyundai Creta and four teams have been formed and CCTV camera footages are being screened to trace the killer vehicle that sped away after the accident. The Creta had collided with Aravinda Rao’s bike near the Watch Tower Junction on Friday evening. While Aravinda died the same day while being shifted to a hospital, Namana, who was riding pillion, was declared brain dead a day later. Her vital organs were harvested and a ‘green corridor’ was created yesterday morning between Mysuru and Bengaluru to transport the organs.

After causing the accident, the Creta sped away and now the Police are on a hot chase of the vehicle and have formed four teams for the same. Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Siddarthanagar Traffic Inspector Muniyappa said that they had recovered a piece of the bumper of the vehicle and the side-view mirror from the accident spot.

“When we showed the vehicle pieces at a couple of showrooms, they informed us that the pieces were from a Hyundai Creta. We are tracing all Creta vehicle owners in Mysuru, K.R. Nagar, Hunsur, H.D. Kote and Nanjangud. If required, we will spread the search,” he said.

Muniyappa said that already, 30 Creta vehicles in Mysuru have been scanned and the suspect vehicle has not been traced. “We have informed all Hyundai showrooms and all service/ repair garages to inform the Police if a Creta owner comes there to repair the vehicle. They have been warned that action will be taken against them if the vehicle is repaired clandestinely,” he said.

Parts like bumper and side-view mirrors can be bought only in showrooms and authorised agencies. “We have informed all of them to keep an eye on such vehicles,” he added.

The Police are also scanning CCTV footages recorded on that day at Chamundi Hill, Zoo, Karanji Lake and surrounding areas. “We have identified a Creta that has been captured in CCTV visuals at that particular time but we have not been successful in tracing its registration number. We will soon identify the killer vehicle driver who remorselessly and callously drove away after causing the accident,” the Police officer said.

Yesterday, Namana’s vital organs were transported from Apollo BGS Hospital, Kuvempunagar, to Global Apollo Hospital at Kengeri near Bengaluru. The Mysuru Police, along with their counterparts at Srirangapatna, Mandya and Maddur created a corridor free of traffic signals to facilitate transfer of the vital organs smoothly.

Namana’s brother came forward to donate her organs. The young girl from Sakleshpur in Hassan district had lost her parents and was living with her grandparents.

While Namana’s lungs were given to BGS Global Hospital, one kidney to Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru, and heart valves to Narayana Hrudayalaya and one kidney to Apollo BGS Hospital, Mysuru. The girl’s lungs were intact and were used for a 62-year-old who was admitted to BGS Gleneagles Global (BGSGG) Hospitals in Bengaluru.

Both her lungs were transplanted to a patient from Madhya Pradesh who was suffering from a lung disorder. The surgery cost Rs.35 lakh, said hospital sources.