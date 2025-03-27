Hone entrepreneurship skills, Dr. Shalini Rajneesh tells young graduates

March 27, 2025

7th Convocation Ceremony of JSS STU

Mysuru: Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, State Chief Secretary, advised the students to develop certain traits to evolve as new age entrepreneurs. She was addressing the gathering at the Seventh Convocation of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) here on Mar. 24.

She said, the students along with research and innovations, should hone their skills to be an entrepreneur. There is a huge gap between the academic studies in classes and the challenges faced in industries. To update skills, we should focus on making perpetuating efforts.

“We are in an era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Science and Quantum Computing. The fields of health and life sciences have adapted to digitalisation in a fast pace and youngsters should make efforts to transform society, along with job security. If they develop leadership ability and create jobs as entrepreneurs, it is possible to propel the country towards becoming a formidable economic force,” she said.

AI has the potential to contribute a whopping revenue of Rs. 3,500 lakh crore, both directly and indirectly by 2030. Similarly, Quantum Computing technology can generate a revenue of Rs. 50,000 crore and Robotic Industries – Rs. 3.5 lakh crore. Tele Medicine Services is expected to penetrate 50% of rural areas and the people are expected to reap its full benefit, observed Dr. Shalini Rajneesh.

Universities should adapt to requirements of industry, as in the present scenario, there seems to be lack of coordination between education system and industries, she said adding that if the country wants to achieve economic target of Rs. 350 lakh crore, there is a huge requirement of experts. Digital economy has to reach a humongous target of Rs. 100 lakh revenue. Though automation technologies may hit job market, the academic and financial technology based markets shall generate additional job opportunities.

In all, 1,678 students received degrees — 992 BE, 51 BCA, 90 M.Tech, 114 MCA, 140 MSc, 282 MBA and 9 Ph.D students.

A total of 148 ranks and 64 medals were awarded. Out of these, 30 Gold medals were presented to students who secured highest marks in their respective branches, while 34 Endowment Medals on meritorious students

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji presided. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Director (Technical Education) Dr. B. Suresh, JSS STU Vice-Chancellor Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Controller of Exams Dr. P. Nanjunda Swamy and Registrar Dr. S.A. Dhanraj were present.

New courses

In a move to stay ahead of industry trends and equip students with cutting-edge knowledge, JSS STU is introducing five new academic programs in the upcoming academic year:

1. MSc in Electronics.

2. MSc in Electronics (Semiconductor Technology)

3. MSc in Economics – Bridging technology with business and policy insights

4. BE in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) – Focusing on future-ready AI innovations

5. BE in Computer Science and Technology (For Differently Abled) – Ensuring inclusive education for all

To enhance real-world learning, JSS STU has signed key Memorandum and of Understanding (MoUs) with leading global and national organisations, opening doors to research, internships, and career opportunities:

1. Centre for Science & Technology of the Non-Aligned and Other Developing Countries (NAM S&T Centre)

2. PI Square Technologies, USA

3. University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

4. Circuitronica, (MNC)

5. Global Infotech (ISCT)

6. ExcelREdtechPvt. Ltd.

7. Schevaran – Cleanfix Academy (SCA) of Cleaning Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru

8. Board of Apprenticeship Training (Southern Region, Govt. of India), Chennai

9. Builder Association of India

Gold Medallists

BE: Aditi Bhat, V. Namratha, Samiya Sait, Medini, Saif Khan, K. Punith, D. Manjunatha, V. Devika, M. Chaithra, A. Harshitha, Aashi Singh, R. Gowtham Sagar and Millan Bomb

BCA: H.V. Anusha

M.Tech: R. Akshara, K. Ruchitha, K.J. Harshajith, Modak C. Basappa, M.D. Yadhunandhan and D.S. Pooja

MCA: Shreepriya S. Phatak

MSc: M. Sonu, P. Thashwini Nanjappa, H.C. Shubhada, K.A. Keerthana and M. Spoorthi

MBA: B.L. Ganavi Urs, B.N. Sinchana, K.V. Supritha and Mehak A. Kalro