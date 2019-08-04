Honest Deed: Good Samaritans find Rs. 60,000 on road, hand it over to Police

August 4, 2019

Mysuru: It is widely believed that circumstances turn humans into beasts. But that is not the case always because deep down lies an inner conscience which knows to separate right from wrong. This incident is about two honest people that will restore your faith in humanity once again.

When a student discovered Rs. 60,000 of Rs. 2,000 denomination in the middle of a busy road this morning, he didn’t quietly pocket the cash. He didn’t do anything illegal with it and instead telephoned Star of Mysore office where he was advised to hand over the cash to the jurisdictional Devaraja Police Station.

R. Anirudh, a third-year student of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering was going with his father S. Raghavendra on his scooter this morning when he found the wad of notes lying near the Dargah close to Ideal Jawa Rotary School. He immediately alerted his father who stopped the vehicle. Anirudh is a resident of Thogari Beedhi in K.R. Mohalla.

Anirudh found 30 notes in Rs.2,000 denomination worth Rs.60,000. The notes were wrapped in SBI Chalan and bore the name of M.H. Shivaram along with his account number and mobile phone number.

Anirudh then called the mobile number but Shivaram did not pick the call.

Not knowing what to do, Anirudh called SOM office and he was directed to hand over the cash to the jurisdictional Devaraja Police. When SOM called the mobile number written on the bank Chalan, a message in Tamil flashed indicating that person has crossed Karnataka border and was in Tamil Nadu.

Anirudh and his dad Raghavendra reached the Devaraja Police Station and handed over the cash to Inspector M. Manjunath. The Police appreciated the honesty of the father and son and promised that they would trace Shivaram and hand over the cash to him. The Police also gave an acknowledgement for the receipt of the cash.

