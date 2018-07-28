Hoteliers’ Association questions ‘only VIP entry’ to KRS Dam
Mysuru: The Mysuru Hotel Owners Association has urged Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh to direct the authorities of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) to open the North Gate of the KRS dam for the public to have a full view of the water release and the vast expanse of water. As of now, only VIPs are allowed entry and the same facility is being denied to the visitors.

In a press release, C. Narayanagowda, the President of the Association, has stated that due to copious rains, the KRS has reached its maximum capacity and water is being released from the dam. This is a spectacular sight but the CNNL authorities have banned the entry of visitors on top of the dam citing security reasons.

While the general public are being prevented from walking  on the dam through the North Gate, VIPs are easily being allowed inside, he said taking objection to the CNNL move to only allow VIPs and people with influence and clout.

Stating that thousands of tourists come to KRS now to witness the water release and not the Brindavan Gardens that has been badly maintained, Narayanagowda said that tourists were forced to crowd near the CNNL office. “Many tourists are complaining that the CNNL authorities were preventing them to have a full view of the dam and its water release,” he added. He has urged the Tourism Minister to immediately intervene and direct CNNL authorities to open the North Gate entrance thereby allowing tourists to walk along the dam after deploying adequate security personnel.

