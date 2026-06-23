News

House burgled in K.R. Mohalla 

June 23, 2026

Mysuru: Burglars, who broke into a house, have decamped with gold and silver worth lakhs of rupees. The burglary came to light when the house owner opened the almirah on June 14 to take out cash for business. 

The incident took place at the house of Ladaram Maali, a resident of Veene Seshanna Road in K.R. Mohalla. Ladaram owns an agriculture equipment shop at Old Santhepet in city. 

In his complaint, Ladaram has stated that on Apr. 10, he and his wife left for Rajasthan leaving his two children and his employee Mahaveer in the house.  

He further stated that he and his wife returned on May 21 but had not opened the almirah. But on June 14, he opened the almirah to take out cash for his business and found 182-gram gold ornaments, 1,800-gram silver articles and Rs. 8.60 lakh cash kept in it missing.  

Expressing his doubts on his employee Mahaveer, Ladaram lodged a complaint at K.R. Police Station on June 19. 

K.R. Police, who have registered a case, are investigating. 

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