House burgled in Varuna Police limits

May 29, 2025

Mysuru: Burglars, who broke into a house in Varuna Police limits, have decamped with gold ornaments, silver articles and a laptop from the house.

The theft took place at the house of K. Manjunath, in Sriranga Enclave on Bannur Road and the incident came to light on May 26.

On May 22, Manjunath and his family members left for Goa. When they were returning, Manjunath got a call from his father-in-law, who told him that his house was burgled.

Manjunath and his family, who returned on May 26 evening, entered the house and on inspecting, they found a gold mangalya, earrings, two pairs of silver anklets, four pairs of kum kum and turmeric silver containers, one Dell laptop and gold pendants worth Rs. 1.15 lakh stolen.

Varuna Police have registered a case in this regard.