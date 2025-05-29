Lucky escape for passengers, driver as tree falls on auto

May 29, 2025

Mysuru: Two passengers and the driver of an autorickshaw had a miraculous escape when a huge tree fell on the auto near Akashvani on KRS Road in city on Tuesday. The incident took place in V.V. Puram Traffic Police limits.

While the two passengers escaped without a scratch, the driver sustained minor injuries.

Mysuru city has been witnessing continuous rains since four days and huge Nilgiri tree got uprooted and fell on the auto trapping the passengers and driver, who were rescued by the public.