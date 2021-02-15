House gate stolen!
February 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: You normally put an iron gate in front of your house to prevent miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in. But what do you do when the iron gate itself is stolen? 

Now burglars are stealing the gates in front of houses like it happened with a resident of Udayagiri in city. 

It is a busy locality and surprisingly, the theft could not be spotted until the house owner woke up in the morning.         

Sending photos of his compound to Star of Mysore, Nitin, a resident of Udayagiri, said that he woke up yesterday to find the gate of his house compound missing. Thieves had damaged the concrete pillar to which the iron gate was fixed.

“The gate was stolen on the night of Saturday. It is a well-lit area and right under a streetlight. I think a crowbar or  a pickaxe axe would have been used to break the wall and steal the gate. I have shared the photos so that people are aware of such thefts,” he said. 

