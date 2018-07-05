How responsive our PMO is: A personal experience

Sir,
I wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on 13th June 2018 about banning use of carcinogenic pesticides, fertilizers and promote use of safe and natural pesticides in agriculture via NaMo App. My action was an outcome of observation of increasing incidence of cancer within our circles.
There is no need to explain the responsiveness of PM’s Office. Today I got a letter from concerned Ministries of GoI signed by its JD explaining facts and action taken in this regard.
My concern continues but just wanted to appreciate the Prime Minister and his Office for their sincerity.
This is what is expected of the highest offices of the nation. Not necessary to mention the effective follow up on grievances of common man and efforts to solve the problems.
Let’s together build this public and Government liaison in strengthening of problems and quick service delivery system.
– Arun Pandit, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, 1.7.2018
There are many which our PM has done/been doing. A great human meant to serve for a public cause unlike the rest we have seen for decades. Atleast he has made the bureaucracy work. What else one need. There are several milestone which he has accomplished and trying to. Remember Mr.Modi has not been born to cleanse the pre and post independent India. He is also a person who saw this like any one of us. The only difference is he by God’s grace got an opportunity to lead which probably was God’s wish to cleanse India. Why blame and comment for each day and each minute for him which is the easy part, while dirty politics is much more easier.
We need to start appreciating fellow human beings if one cannot be a leader at least stay as a good follower. You would reap and progress better.
and this is modiji a great god’s gift to our country.