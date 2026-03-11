HPV vaccination drive launched at Tulsidas Hospital

March 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The District-level Vaccination Drive to administer Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, to protect girl students aged 14 years, from cervical cancer, was launched at Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital on JLB Road in city yesterday.

Inaugurating the drive, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said, following the administration of HPV vaccine, cervical cancer that affects women can be prevented.

The health of the girl child assumes significance in view of the country’s future. As per the guidelines, the girl children who have completed 14 years and below 15 years, will be given vaccine, he added.

The vaccine will be administered at all the Government Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHC) and General Hospitals at Taluk centres.

The names of beneficiaries will be enrolled in U-WIN portal and shall be given the certificate. It is mandatory to produce Aadhaar card to avail vaccine.

The parents of girl children should cooperate in the interest of their wards’ health, appealed DHO Dr. Kumaraswamy.

District Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, Taluk Health Officer (in-Charge) Dr. Arun Kumar, SMT Hospital Medical Officer Dr. Anuradha and others were present.