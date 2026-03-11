‘Remove flexes or we will tear them down’
March 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha has issued a stern warning to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, saying that if illegal flex boards, banners in Mysuru are not removed immediately, he and his supporters will take matters into their own hands.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a petition to Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Prathap Simha said the proliferation of flex and banners across the city had crossed all limits.

“We had submitted a request 15 days ago seeking removal of these flexes, but not a single flex or banner has been cleared so far,” he said.

Alleging that MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif was ignoring public grievances, Prathap Simha remarked that his only role seemed to be to stand behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during visits and salute him.

