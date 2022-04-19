Huge rush for Arogya Mela

April 19, 2022

Many return disappointed on seeing crowds; Some seek extension of day-long free health camp by two or three days

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of people from Mysuru District and surrounding places underwent free health check-up at the day-long Taluk-level Ayushman Arogya Mela at Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital on JLB Road in city this morning.

The Mega Arogya Mela was jointly organised by the District Administration, Department of Health and Family Welfare, District Ayush Department and Zilla Panchayat as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ activities to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence. The health camp has been organised at different taluks in the district between Apr. 18 and 22.

KR Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas inaugurated the day-long Arogya Mela in city this morning which witnessed a huge rush.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made efforts to reform and transform the healthcare system in the country by introducing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. He has also announced a special Budget amount for the health sector keeping in mind the health of women and children.”

Picture shows a senior citizen undergoing BP check-up.

Pointing out that the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) used to just screen the health issues before providing medication, the KR MLA said, “Now all the PHCs are diagnosing problems in the initial stage itself and providing treatment on time. The Health Department is taking necessary steps to make sure all facilities are made available to the people.” He called upon the people to make good use of the camp.

MP Pratap Simha, who too spoke, said: “The Central Government under Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana aims to provide free access to health insurance coverage of Rs. 2.5 lakh for low income group in the country. Everyone should avail treatment provided by the Government after obtaining prescribed health card.”

On the occasion, Ayushman Bharat health cards were distributed to those who had registered earlier and new registrations were also being done today.

For health screening, there were six registration counters and 19 rooms allotted for various sections including Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) test, TB test, medicine, cough and cold screening lab, bones, dental, blood donation centre, vaccination centre, ENT, eye, ECO wing, Psychiatry and Ayurveda.

Besides there were stalls displaying millets and cereals at the venue to create nutrition awareness among women and children.

Another stall created awareness on detection of adulterated food products. DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad, Taluk Health Officer Dr. S. Rajeshwari, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Shivaprasad, Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Dr. M.S. Jayanth and others were present.

Public response

Speaking to Star of Mysore, some people at the camp urged the District Administration to extend the Arogya Mela in city by 2 or 3 days as there was huge rush and not all of them could undergo screening today. A few of them were returning home disappointed.

DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad called upon the ASHA and Anganwadi workers, lab technicians residing in and around Mysuru to participate voluntarily and help the District Administration in screening the people.

Yesterday the Mega Arogya Mela was held at K.R. Nagar General Hospital.