Human mind is more polluted than environment

July 16, 2021

Writer Bannur K. Raju launches cleanliness drive at Chamundi Hill

Mysore/Mysuru: “Human mind is more polluted than air, water and food,” opined writer Bannur K. Raju.

Speaking after launching the cleanliness drive organised by Sir M. Visveswaraya Plumbing and Drainage Workers Welfare Association at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Wednesday, he said, “People should always work towards serving the society. But unfortunately they were polluting their mind with negative thoughts besides throwing garbage, cigarette butts and empty liquor bottles at public places, which has increased of late. Public should realise their mistakes and give more importance in protecting the environment. Awareness should also be created to keep public places clean.”

Mysuru District Journalists Association Vice-President Anurag Basavaraj was felicitated on the occasion. Plumbing and Drainage Workers Welfare Association President S. Mahesh Jayanagara, Secretary Kaale Gowda, Treasurer M Ravikumar and others were present.