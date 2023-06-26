Hunsur saw mill double murder case: Two including minor arrested; accused drug addicts, say Police  

June 26, 2023

Hunsur: The Hunsur Town Police have arrested two more persons in the double murder case that occurred in a saw mill in Hunsur town on the night of June 21. With the latest arrest, the number of people arrested in the case has risen to three.

The accused have been identified as 30-year-old Thousib, a resident of Muslim Block in Bazaar Road and another accused is 16 years old. His identity is protected as he is a minor. The Police had earlier arrested Abhishek, a 23-year-old youth and a resident of Saraswathipuram in Hunsur town. He has a record of crimes including robbery, extortion and threatening.

The victims were two watchmen who were employed at the saw mill. They are Venkatesh (75) from Kalkunike Ranganatha Layout and Shanmukha Rao (65). The incident occurred at Hunsur town near the Parasayyana Chhatra (shed) on Boti Bazaar Road adjacent to S.S. Saw Mill. The accused used a heavy object to deliver fatal blows to their heads and Shanmukha was reported to be mentally challenged.

Investigating the murder, the Police got hold of CCTV footage from nearby shops and roads and spotted three persons walking on the saw mill road during June 21 midnight. They were seen entering the compound of the saw mill and even the cameras inside the saw mill had captured the trio.

Police said that Thousib and the minor were addicted to marijuana and drugs and they needed money to fund their vices. Even Abhishek needed money and this desperation drove them to hunt for their targets.

Venkatesh and Shanmukha Rao were easy targets as they slept inside the saw mill. Moreover, both the victims were senior citizens while Shanmukha was mentally challenged and the accused planned the robbery as there will be little resistance from them.

After murdering the duo, the accused searched their pockets and also looked inside the section where the victims slept inside the saw mill. The accused managed to get only Rs. 485 and they later left the place quietly.

Abhishek is already in judicial custody while Thousib was remanded to judicial custody yesterday. The minor has been sent to remand home.