CM inaugurates three-day training for first-time MLAs
News

CM inaugurates three-day training for first-time MLAs

June 26, 2023

Bengaluru: Amid the criticism over inviting spiritual personalities to address the Legislators, the three-day training programme for 70 first-time MLAs began at Kshemavana (Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Naturopathy and Yogic Centre) on Kunigal Bypass road near Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural District this morning.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the training programme this noon in the presence of Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

The 70 first-time MLAs will be trained in Parliamentary practices such as the details of the Legislature Session, Question Hour, Zero Hour and Call Attention Notice by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

Agriculture Minister Krishna Byregowda will speak about Parliamentary skills development under Rule 69, passing of Confidence and No-Confidence Motion etc. Besides, there will be programmes to inculcate physical exercises for good health.

Former Chairman of the Legislative Council B.L.Shankar will speak on Governor’s speech, budget speech and processes. Former Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri will talk on Legislation-making and relationship between the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, while former Minister T.B. Jayachandra will speak on responsibilities of Legislators, Rights and Privileges. Also a few other senior leaders will be delivering speeches on other topics concerning both the Houses.

Rajya Sabha MP and Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade will speak on harmonious society and the role of legislators in developing Karnataka and  making a stronger India. Mohammad Kunhi will deliver a talk on ways to improve harmony between people’s representatives and the people.

Krishnaraja BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa is among the first time MLAs attending the training programme, which concludes on June 28.

READ ALSO  Rahul Gandhi begins talk with State Congress leaders

Earlier in the day, the participating  first-time MLAs did Yoga exercises, which is also part of the training programme.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching