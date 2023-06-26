CM inaugurates three-day training for first-time MLAs

June 26, 2023

Bengaluru: Amid the criticism over inviting spiritual personalities to address the Legislators, the three-day training programme for 70 first-time MLAs began at Kshemavana (Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Naturopathy and Yogic Centre) on Kunigal Bypass road near Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural District this morning.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the training programme this noon in the presence of Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

The 70 first-time MLAs will be trained in Parliamentary practices such as the details of the Legislature Session, Question Hour, Zero Hour and Call Attention Notice by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

Agriculture Minister Krishna Byregowda will speak about Parliamentary skills development under Rule 69, passing of Confidence and No-Confidence Motion etc. Besides, there will be programmes to inculcate physical exercises for good health.

Former Chairman of the Legislative Council B.L.Shankar will speak on Governor’s speech, budget speech and processes. Former Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri will talk on Legislation-making and relationship between the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, while former Minister T.B. Jayachandra will speak on responsibilities of Legislators, Rights and Privileges. Also a few other senior leaders will be delivering speeches on other topics concerning both the Houses.

Rajya Sabha MP and Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade will speak on harmonious society and the role of legislators in developing Karnataka and making a stronger India. Mohammad Kunhi will deliver a talk on ways to improve harmony between people’s representatives and the people.

Krishnaraja BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa is among the first time MLAs attending the training programme, which concludes on June 28.

Earlier in the day, the participating first-time MLAs did Yoga exercises, which is also part of the training programme.