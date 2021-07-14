I stand by my words on cracks in KRS Dam: Mandya MP

July 14, 2021

‘CNNL officers are not qualified Dam safety certifying authority’

Srirangapatna: In the backdrop of her statement that Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam has developed cracks due to rampant stone mining and blasting around it, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish visited the Dam this morning and took first-hand information from the officials.

A heavy posse of Policemen and Karnataka State Industrial Security Force was deployed in the vicinity of the Dam. Barring the MP and officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), others were not allowed during the inspection.

Soon after her visit, member of erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar too visited the Dam around which a political slugfest took place between Sumalatha and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and all those JD(S) legislators who are loyal to him.

The MP was taken around the Dam at various levels and she visited Gate 106 and 114 and also the place from where water will be released (sluice gates) today due to increased inflow from Kodagu District. She took information about the status of the Dam, repair works that have been undertaken in the past, crack-filling grouting work done in the past and the reasons for the cracks and also the works being undertaken now to replace the worn out gates.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, the Mandya MP said that she stood by her words that the mining posed a threat to the Dam and cracks had been developed over the years. “If the cracks had not developed why the crack-filling grouting works were undertaken by spending crores of rupees,” she questioned.

Dam safety certifying authority

There is no change in my stand over the Dam. I am looking for the answers from the CNNL officials in writing about the safety of the Dam, especially due to the mining activities. I won’t accept any statements until and unless officials give it in writing. I should show it to the people who voted for me,” MP Sumalatha said.

On the CNNL Managing Director K. Jaiprakash clarifying that there are no cracks in the Dam and also the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) consultant and Dam Safety Review Panel (DSRP) saying that there is no structural defect in the wall of the structure, the Mandya MP reacted that these people are not qualified to certify the safety of the Dam.

“These officers are not the qualifying authority. They can just submit reports. Even I asked the CNNL authorities at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at Mandya recently and they told me that they are not the qualifying authority to certify the safety of the Dam but they can just submit a report,” Sumalatha said.

On a question from reporters on who is actually the qualifying authority, Sumalatha said, “I have informed all the people concerned and the Dam certification authority will visit the Dam soon and issue a proper certification. I am not going to leave this and I will reach a logical end come what may, even in the face of bitter criticism against me.”