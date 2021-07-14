Home Minister inaugurates High School Block, Swimming Pool and Boys Hostel at Police Public School
July 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to Mysuru, participated in a slew of programmes this morning.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Administrative Block of District Armed Reserve (DAR) and Armoury building and residence of Superintendent of Police, Mysuru District, at DAR Grounds in Jyothinagar here. The cost of construction is Rs. 1.95 crore.

He also performed the guddaji puja for the construction of proposed Police Quarters at a cost of Rs. 1.4 crore at Jalapuri.

Bommai inaugurated the newly-built High School Block, Boy’s Hostel, Swimming Pool and other development works at Police Public School, constructed at a cost of Rs. 33.28 crore.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish performing the ground breaking ceremony at DAR Grounds this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister promised to provide Sports Ground and Girls Hostel at Police Public School in a phased manner. He said while parents were part of the school, mothers play an important role in upbringing of children.

All the functions were held amidst incessant rain. The umbrellas were held on VVIPs’ to protect them from rain. MLAs Tanveer Sait and K. Mahadev, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, In-charge ADGP (Training) P. Harishekaran, Karnataka Police Housing Corporation MD & ADGP A.S.N. Murthy, IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police R. Chetan and others were present.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To "Home Minister inaugurates High School Block, Swimming Pool and Boys Hostel at Police Public School"

  1. Muralidhar M S says:
    July 14, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    Please open the swimming pools across the state. When bars and cinema halls are opened, Swimming Pools which actually build immunity are closed. Scientists have shown that Covid virus does not survive in Pool water with a Chlorination above 1ppm, whereas most Pools have Chlorination between 3ppm to 7ppm.

    Reply

