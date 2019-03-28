I will not resort to dirty politics: Sumalatha Ambarish

Mysuru: Sumalatha Ambarish, Independent candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya constituency refused to comment on the I-T raids on Minor Irrigation Minister and JD(S) leader C.S.Puttaraju and others and said that as she was a candidate in the ensuing LS elections, it was not right on her part to make any statements.

She was reacting to a question from reporters at a private hotel in city here this morning and said that as she did not have any information about the I-T raids and it was not right on her part to make any comment.

“If I talk anymore, the JD(S) and the Congress might even link me to the raids saying that I was behind it,” she mockingly said.

“I respect Puttaraju as he was a good friend of my late husband Ambarish. Let him only recall the kind of relationship he enjoyed with my husband. Hence, it is not right on his part to talk about my family lightly. Let him think before he talks,” she said.

“I have never believed in playing dirty politics and my husband also never believed in it. He always played it straight calling a spade a spade. I always believe in a straight fight just like Ambarish because that is what he taught me. I do not believe in backroom politics and I will not stoop to the level that Puttaraju has descended to by fielding three other candidates carrying my name,” she charged.

