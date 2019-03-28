I will not resort to dirty politics: Sumalatha Ambarish

Mysuru: Sumalatha Ambarish, Independent candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya constituency refused to comment on the I-T raids on Minor Irrigation Minister and JD(S) leader C.S.Puttaraju and others and said that as she was a candidate in the ensuing LS elections, it was not right on her part to make any statements.
She was reacting to a question from reporters at a private hotel in city here this morning and said that as she did not have any information about the I-T raids and it was not right on her part to make any comment.
“If I talk anymore, the JD(S) and the Congress might even link me to the raids saying that I was behind it,” she mockingly said.
“I respect Puttaraju as he was a good friend of my late husband Ambarish. Let him only recall the kind of relationship he enjoyed with my husband. Hence, it is not right on his part to talk about my family lightly. Let him think before he talks,” she said.
“I have never believed in playing dirty politics and my husband also never believed in it. He always played it straight calling a spade a spade. I always believe in a straight fight just like Ambarish because that is what he taught me. I do not believe in backroom politics and I will not stoop to the level that Puttaraju has descended to by fielding three other candidates carrying my name,” she charged.
Trying to be Next Jaya Prada/ Jaya Bacchan/ Kiron Kher/ in parliament.
You are right that Ambarish was a straight shooter – both in politics and real life. He was loyal to his friends and never let down people who trusted him. Two events always are on mind: his resignation from the central cabinet on Kaveri issue (it requires a statesman to take such a stand), and when Siddaramaiah removed him from the ministry, Ambarish was defiant and did not care.
Puttaraju should learn from him. It is extremely important to have good values in both politics and life.
One more thing, Congress is digging its grave (in the long run) by supporting JDS now. Improves JDS position in Karnataka and at the same time diminishes Congress in Karnataka.
Ambareesh was everything a hero, actor, politician, common man, trustworthy, generous and kind with people he had no ego issues and he tried to make Mandya a better place also it was his ability to get on with every body which no one can dispute about the fact that he had no boundaries. I hope Sumalatha will win the election and be a star amongst the people of Mandya. We know that other parties have money, muscle, power so they can utilise their brute force to try and win a election. Sumalatha should be fearless like her husband and accept the challenge and be best version of herself and with grace from above could possibly win the election and set standards for good politics not like these people who are fighting for survival. Good luck and god bless you on your path to righteousness and lead you to victory. Jai Karnataka.