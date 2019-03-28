Sumalatha delivering cinema dialogues, ridicules CM

Mandya: Continuing his tirade against BJP-supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambarish from Mandya, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said yesterday that Sumalatha has been delivering cinema dialogues in a bid to woo voters.

Speaking to reporters after meeting veteran leader and former MP G. Madegowda at his residence in Mandya yesterday to seek support for his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy said that Sumalatha’s behaviour and speeches do not indicate any grief about her husband’s recent demise.

“She does not have any pain over her husband’s death and she is indulging in theatrics to influence voters,” Kumaraswamy charged. The CM also alleged that Sumalatha was openly appealing people to receive money, gifts offered by her political rivals but cast vote in her favour.

Accusing Sumalatha of distributing money to woo voters, he questioned, “Will people come behind an independent candidate without them spending a single paisa? I know who has distributed money at a private hotel in Mysuru to attract crowds during her campaigning.”

The CM said that over 200 farmers had committed suicide in Mandya district alone and he had given them money to help debt-ridden families. “I will also campaign in villages and ask people to choose candidates who work for their betterment and empowerment,” he said.

Commenting on Sumalatha’s allegations over threat to her life and her move to seek special protection, the CM said that Sumalatha had sought protection from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and has written a letter to the Centre in this regard.

“If there is a threat perception, she can obtain security from BSF or from any Paramilitary Force. I will also write a letter to Centre to ensure security for her,” he said in a sarcastic tone.

Describing Sumalatha’s supporters from film industry as ‘fake’, Kumaraswamy said, “Those stars who are supporting Sumalatha are fake oxen and the real oxen are me and D.K. Shivakumar (Congress leader and Water Resources Minister).”

Sitting Mandya MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, MLA M. Srinivas, MLC K.T. Srikantegowda, Ambarish’s friend Amaravathi Chandrashekhar, Gandhi Bhavan Secretary Raju and others were present.

