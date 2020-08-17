IAS Officer P. Manivannan tells aspirants to face exam with clear goal in mind

August 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that the candidates appearing for Civil Services exams such as IAS and KAS should first have clarity on whether they have an attitude for service, said senior IAS officer P. Manivannan, who is the Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. The aspirants should have a clear goal in mind while facing the exam, he added.

He was speaking virtually from Bengaluru at the valedictory of the two-month online coaching programme for KAS, FDA and other competitive exams organised by KSOU’s Competitive Exams Coaching Centre on Wednesday.

Pointing out that it is necessary for the candidates to have a clear understanding on why he/she was aspiring to join service, what could be done for the people, what are the pros and cons of Government service etc., he opined that it is not worthwhile for those candidates who do not have a clear understanding on such issues, to face the exam. More than realisation of dreams and aspirations, it is commitment that matters most in Civil Service, he added.

Observing that the Government is an enormous body meant for serving the people, Manivannan said that the Government has also the responsibility of protecting the people too other than safeguarding their interests. As such, those joining Government service must develop the knack of resolving issues through intelligence, courage and conviction, he noted.

Centre Co-ordinator Jainahalli Sathyanarayanagowda said that 450 aspirants from across the State had registered online for the coaching class and 15 resource persons from different fields tutored the aspirants.

Bengaluru Urban Special DC Basavaraju and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation Chief Administrative Officer A.M. Yogesh too took part in the valedictory virtually and gave some tips to the aspirants.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar released ‘Muktabhandara’ study material on the occasion.

KSOU Registrar Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi was present.