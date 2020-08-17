SDM-IMD’s 25th year Commemorative Volume released

August 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: On the occasion of completing 25 years, Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDM-IMD), Mysuru, has recorded the achievements and milestones in the form of a Commemorative Volume “SDM-IMD 25 Years of Honouring a Commitment.”

The compilation volume, which has a large number of photographs, snippets and newspaper reports over the entire 25 years, was released by Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala and Chairman of the Institute Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade on Aug. 6 at Dharmasthala. The book presents the journey of SDM-IMD right from the commencement of operation in 1993 offering 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to the graduates. The institute attracts talents from more than 20 States to Mysuru for their management education.

It has been listed one among the Top 100 B-Schools by leading surveys and has received accreditation from Europe – European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) and America – Accreditation Council for Business School and Programs (ACBSP) for their PGDM programme.

The Institute also offers Doctoral Programme (PhD) in the area of Management recognised by the University of Mysore, according to a press release from Dr. M.V. Sunil, Media Officer, SDM-IMD, Mysuru.