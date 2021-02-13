II PU exam from May 24 to June 16 : Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar yesterday announced the final time-table for the II PU examination, which will begin on May 24 and end on June 16.
He said the results of SSLC and II PU examination will be announced by the end of June while the results for other standards will be announced by June 10.
Classes for the next academic year will start at the same time for all standards, he added.
The following is the time-table for II PU final exam:
May 24 History
May 25 Karnatak / Hindustani music
May 26 Geography
May 27 Psychology, Basic Maths
May 28 Logic
May 29 Hindi
May 31 English
June 1 IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
June 2 Political Science, Computer Science
June 3 Biology, Electronics
June 4 Economics
June 5 Home Science
June 7 Business Studies and Physics
June 8 Optional Kannada
June 9 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
June 10 Sociology, Chemistry
June 11 Urdu, Sanskrit
June 12 Statistics
June 14 Accountancy, Mathematics, Education
June 15 Geology
June 16 Kannada
Leave a Reply