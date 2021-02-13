II PU exam from May 24 to June 16 : Minister
II PU exam from May 24 to June 16 : Minister

February 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar yesterday announced the final time-table for the II PU examination, which will begin on May 24 and end on June 16.

He said the results of SSLC and II PU examination will be announced by the end of  June while the results for other standards will be announced  by June 10.  

Classes for the next academic year will start at the same time for all standards, he added.

The following is the time-table for II PU  final exam:

May 24 History

May 25 Karnatak / Hindustani music

May 26 Geography

May 27 Psychology, Basic Maths

May 28 Logic

May 29 Hindi

May 31 English

June 1 IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

June 2 Political Science, Computer Science

June 3 Biology, Electronics

June 4 Economics

June 5 Home Science

June 7 Business Studies and Physics

June 8 Optional Kannada

June 9 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

June 10 Sociology, Chemistry

June 11 Urdu, Sanskrit

June 12 Statistics

June 14 Accountancy, Mathematics, Education

June 15 Geology

June 16 Kannada

