Mysuru-Kodagu MP meets Union Transport Minister with three proposals

February 13, 2021

Upgrading Mysuru-Kadakola four-lane Highway into a six-lane

Underpass at Yeliyur Circle along 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Four Road Under Bridges along Outer Ring Road in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari regarding a series of developmental works to be undertaken in Mysuru Constituency. They include widening of highways, construction of road under bridges and also making the existing highways safe.

While submitting the memorandum, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar were present. Chief among the list of demands by the MP is to widen the existing 18-km Mysuru-Kadakola four-lane Highway into a six-lane one.

There is an urgent need for upgrading the Highway as the Mysuru-Nanjangud belt has seen tremendous development over the years and there is a need to provide better connectivity as there is more scope for economic development, the MP told the Minister.

The MP reasoned that the Mysuru-Nanjangud-Thandavapura stretch has been developed into an industrial hub with many industries including Asian Paints and TVS setting up factories there. Also there is a 100-acre Women Entrepreneurs Park at Thandya near Kadakola.

In addition, work on Inland Container Depot/ Multi Modal Logistic Park for Railways at Kadakola by Container Corporation of India is coming up in 61 acres of land, boosting transportation and industrial growth, he stated in his memorandum seeking suitable direction to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to widen the highway.

Underpasses along Highway

To provide safe passage to residents of various towns and villages along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway-275 that is being upgraded to a 10-lane Highway (including service roads), the MP has urged Nitin Gadkari to make provision for underpass at Yeliyur Circle between Mathikere-Shettahalli villages.

An underpass here will facilitate the smooth movement of villagers residing at Yeliyur, Mayannanakopplu, Vaiyurahalli, Avverahalli, Madegowdanakoppalu and Chandagaalu along the highway. In the absence of an underpass, these villagers and students have to travel 2 km extra to reach the other side of the road, Pratap Simha stated.

MP said that utmost safety has to be ensured so that the villagers and residents along the highway do not have a problem while moving on the service roads or while crossing underpasses to reach their villages.

The MP drew the attention of the Minister to the absence of service road from K. Koddihalli to Maddur town. He said that there are service roads all along the highway and there is a huge demand from villagers to extend the service road to connect K. Koddihalli village to Maddur town adjacent to Shimsha River. He urged the Minister to direct the NHAI to extend the service road.

Road Under Bridges

Pratap Simha told the Minister that four Road Under Bridges (RUB) have to be constructed along the 41.5 kilometre Outer Ring Road that has been declared as National Highway-275K. A proposal has been sent to the NHAI for approval and the total estimated cost of the RUBs is Rs. 70.58 crore.

The Road Under Bridges have been proposed to be constructed at 5.460 km of NH 275K (Outer Ring Road) with an estimated cost of Rs. 26.98 crore, at 7.060 km with an estimated cost of Rs. 8.90 crore, at 7.860 km with an estimated cost of Rs. 24.92 crore and at 28.585 km of the Outer Ring Road with an estimated cost of Rs. 9.78 crore, the MP told Gadkari.

Pratap Simha drew the attention of the Minister to the visit of Director General of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Oct. 10, 2020 where instructions were passed on taking up the Road Under Bridges widening work by box-pushing method.