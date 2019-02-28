II PU exams from tomorrow: Police clamp prohibitory orders

Mysuru: A total of 34,685 students from the district will appear for second PUC exam (2018-19) starting from tomorrow (Mar.1) at 50 centres across the district. There are 26 centres in the city and 24 at different locations in the district.

Out of the total 34,685 students (girls -17,810 and boys – 16,875) in the district, 28,777 are freshers, 4,495 repeaters and 1,413 private students.

Commerce stream has the highest number of students writing the exam (12,932), followed by Science (12,082) and Arts (9,671).

The exams will be monitored by two sitting squads with a Joint Chief at each centre to ensure that no malpractice takes place. Barring the students and staff on exam duty, no other person will be allowed entry to the centres.

Police have clamped prohibitory orders is 200 metre radius of all exam centres on all days of the exam and photocopy shops in the vicinity of exam centres have been asked to close down from morning till evening. All rooms in the exam centres have been fitted with CCTV cameras, according to DDPUE Dr. Dayananda. Exams will be held between 10.15 am and 1.30 pm from Mar.1 to Mar.18.

Tomorrow, the first day of the exam, the students will appear for Economics and Physics subjects. There will be no exam on Mar.3 (Sunday), Mar.4 (Shivaratri), Mar.10 and Mar.17 (Sundays). The exams will conclude on Mar.18 with English paper.

