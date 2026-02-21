Illegal flexes: Ex-MP seeks action against all political parties

February 21, 2026

Prathap Simha submits memorandum to MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to immediately remove unauthorised flex boards and advertisement banners put up across the city, particularly those pasted over signboards, name boards and signages.

Simha met MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif at his office on New Sayyaji Rao Road this morning and submitted a memorandum along with photographic evidence, showing flex, banners completely covering city information and guide signboards.

Simha warned that if the MCC fails to clear such illegal installations and prevent their recurrence, he would be compelled to initiate legal action against the Civic Body.

The former MP said, several signboards meant to provide directions, traffic updates and essential civic information have been defaced by flex boards. These unauthorised banners, reduce visibility, create confusion among motorists and pedestrians and pose a risk to public safety.

Responding to the representation, Commissioner Asif said, the MCC has already launched a drive to remove illegal flex boards and assured that stringent action would be taken to prevent the menace from resurfacing.

In his memorandum, Simha also stated that the indiscriminate erection of flex boards has damaged Mysuru’s aesthetic appeal. “Four years ago, such unauthorised flexes were absent in Mysuru. Their recent proliferation is harming the city’s image and must be curbed immediately,” he said.

Legal action warned

He urged the Commissioner to direct officials to remove all flex boards affixed to information and guide signboards, conduct regular inspections to prevent violations and initiate legal proceedings against individuals and organisations responsible for unauthorised installations.

Simha further called upon the MCC to register cases under the Karnataka Open Places (Disfigurement Prevention) Act, 1981 and ensure swift removal of the banners. Failure to act, he warned, would force him and other civic activists to move the Court against the Corporation.

Later, speaking to reporters, Simha stressed that maintaining civic order and preserving Mysuru’s aesthetic appeal are vital for public safety, smooth traffic movement and the city’s reputation as a heritage and clean destination.

“Tourists coming to Mysuru are seeing only ugly flexes on information boards and are expressing anger at the city being reduced to a dustbin. In 2011, the MCC Council passed a resolution banning flex banners, but it was not enforced,” he said.

Issue notices to all political parties

When reporters pointed out that political parties and candidates are often responsible for putting up such banners, Simha said, strict action should be taken irrespective of party affiliation.

“Penalise political parties, including the BJP, Congress and the JD(S), if they or their followers install flex banners. Issue notices to them. I have told the Commissioner not to spare even me. Only stringent action will stop political leaders from encouraging the installation of flex, banners,” he added.

Former Corporators J.S. Jagadeesh, Sriram and Sathish, Yadavagiri Residents’ Welfare Association President S.K. Dinesh, Chamaraja Constituency BJP President Dinesh Gowda, BJP leader Umesh and others were present with former MP Prathap Simha.