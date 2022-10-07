Illumination extended till Oct. 10

October 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation to extend the city illumination till Oct. 10, considering popular demand and increased tourist flow.

The lighting may be further extended till Oct. 16 and Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar will speak to the CM and a suitable decision will be taken after measuring the expenses, tourist flow and the number of units to be spent, he added.