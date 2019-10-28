India propose day-night Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh
October 28, 2019

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday confirmed that BCCI has requested them to play a day-night Test during the upcoming India tour and they will respond after consulting their players and team management.

Newly-appointed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had recently said that skipper Virat Kohli was not averse to the idea of playing pink-ball Test. BCB’s cricket operations Chairman Akram Khan said the BCCI communicated the request few days back.

“They have proposed us and we will let them know after thinking a while. We received the letter two or three days (ago) and we will take a decision in this regard. We have not discussed about it. We will let them know about our decision within one or two days,” Khan was quoted. BCB Chief Executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said they want all stakeholders on board.

“At first we have to take the consent of players and members of the team management about it. It is totally a technical matter [playing day-night Test from skill perspective] and we have to consider that there is preparation required to play a Test with a pink ball,” Choudhury said.

If BCB replies positively, the second Test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens would most likely host the Day-Night Test, beginning from Nov. 22. Bangladesh’s tour will begin with a three-match Twenty20 series, starting Nov. 3 at New Delhi.

  1. Syed Matheen says:
    October 30, 2019 at 10:43 am

    The whole world is worried about global warming and to save energy, save planet , but we are ready to waste energy for 22 players on filed which can be substituted by playing at day in sunlight.
    If I was in his position i would have asked ICC to play all ICC events at daylight to save energy. Imagine if entire IPL if played under sunlight from 3:00PM to 6:00PM how much energy can be saved, if they want to play it in lights they have to harness renewable energy and i believe BCCI can initiate this as it the richest cricket board in world.

