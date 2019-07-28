Indira Canteen to be renamed as Annapoorna Canteen

On BJP’s menu: New name, more items

Bengaluru :Every time a Government changes, the next Government will try to replace everything including the photos kept in the Ministers’ offices. This is what we have seen happening so far. Government schemes, advertisements on buses and public places are changed to reflect the new regime.

In fact, the new Government does not normally want to retain any traces of who ruled before. Even if they retain any previous Government scheme, they would want to rebrand and infuse new life into it — like it is happening to the Indira Canteen scheme that was started during Siddharamaiah’s regime and continued by the Kumaraswamy Coalition Government.

The BJP that has come to power now wants to change the name of Indira Canteens to Annapoorna Canteens. On January 11, 2018, the Government headed by Siddharamaiah started 11 Indira Canteens in Mysuru and had launched more than 100 in Bengaluru. The scheme provides healthy, tasty and affordable option for the urban poor and those who need to grab a meal on the go. The Canteen serves vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner. While breakfast is served for Rs.5, lunch and dinner costs Rs.10.

According to BJP sources, the B.S. Yediyurappa Government will retain the scheme but with a changed name — Annapoorna Canteen. The BJP has already discussed the name change with the Department of Public Administration and has asked the officials to ensure that the paperwork to change the name happens quickly once the Government issues written orders.

Party sources said that the Canteens will not be named after any political leader. “The Congress used the name of former PM Indira Gandhi for the Canteens as a ‘political gimmick.’ We will name it as Annapoorna Canteen and improve the efficiency of the Canteens,” BJP sources added.

It may be recalled here that the BJP in its election manifesto had announced the setting up of Annapoorna Canteens. Even Canteens in Hyderabad are named Annapoorna where subsidised food is served on the lines of Amma Canteen in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP Government will add more variety to the menu and sources said that the prices will further be reduced. Talks are on with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to cook food and supply to the Annapoorna Canteens, sources said.

