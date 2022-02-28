Indira Canteen Reality Check – 4: It’s first-come-first-serve at CADA Office premises

February 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With quotes of litterateur D.V. Gundappa adorning the walls of Indira Canteen in CADA Office premises, this unique canteen is attracting a lot of customers. But for customers, it is like first-come-first-serve as food gets over quickly.

This canteen is clean and provides pure drinking water to customers. Hot water is used to wash utensils and the canteen is secured by CCTV cameras. There is no dearth for customers to this canteen and on average, more than 350 customers come here for breakfast and lunch daily.

As this Indira Canteen is located in the heart of the city and close to Mysore Palace, City Bus Stand, MCC Office, educational intuitions and various business establishments, this canteen is frequented by students, labourers, tourists, office-goers and others.

Every day 650 idlis, 15 to 20-kg lemon rice is supplied every morning and 350 tokens are given each day. The customers are happy to consume food at this canteen because of cleanliness. Food supplied here is not wasted as the quantity of food supplied is insufficient. If there is a demand, food is procured from the kitchen at Alanahalli or is got from other Indira Canteens.

While idly-chutney and chow-chow-bath are a regular feature for daily breakfast, lemon rice is prepared once a week. While a plate of three idlis cost Rs. 5, a plate of lemon rice is also sold for Rs. 5. Lunch consisting rice, sambar, papad and pickle costs Rs. 10 per plate. But dinner is provided free of cost, cashier Vani told SOM.

Curd rice not up to the mark

Like other Indira Canteens, here too complaints of curd rice not being up to the mark is heard. According to Ranjith, curd rice is like porridge and tasteless. He has urged those preparing curd rice to take note of this.