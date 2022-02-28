City student stuck in east of Ukraine cries for help

February 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A girl student from the city who has got stuck in Ukraine ever since Russia invaded the country five days ago, is crying for help, pleading with all to somehow airlift her back to India.

Gnanashri Singh, daughter of Ganesh Singh, a resident of N.R. Mohalla in the city, left for Ukraine in 2019 to study medicine and currently she is in the third year of her course. Now unable to come out of war-torn Ukraine, Gnanashri Singh is making fervent video calls to the Indian Government, appealing it to ensure her safety.

In one of her video calls, Gnanashri has unfolded the horror of war. Pointing out that she stays at a place close to Ukraine’s border with Russia on the eastern side, she said that she along with 300 other students are taking shelter in the hostel bunker.

Maintaining that she has been regularly hearing huge sounds of bomb blasts and missiles and the sound of artillery and fighter jets, she said that she stocked some food and water after getting a hint that Russia would be attacking Ukraine soon.

But now, the stocks have been exhausted and she, just like her fellow students, do not know what to do for food as all the shops in the area have shut down. Noting that no one in her college or hostel anticipated such a huge attack on Ukraine, she said that she has been staying in the bunker for the past four days. There are a good number of students from Karnataka taking shelter in the bunker, she added.

Continuing, Gnanashri said that Ukraine shares its border with Poland too. While the western side border of Ukraine is more secure, the eastern side is facing the brunt of Russian attacks. Contending that students who crossed over to Poland at the western side of the Ukraine border, are being airlifted without many problems, she said that they stay in the eastern part of Ukraine, which has become the core battleground.

Asserting that the deafening sound of bomb blasts and missiles is being heard almost every minute, she said that in the current situation, airlifting seems to be highly impossible. As such, the Indian Embassy here has asked us to wait for some more time till it plans other alternatives for their safe return to India.

Asserting that life has become hell in the bunker, she said that they have to spend time in darkness as there are frequent power cuts. She further said that some of her friends had taken shelter in a nearby Metro station and they are facing a severe shortage of food and water as hours pass by.

Stating that food packets are being stolen, she said that those who try to stop stealing are being mercilessly assaulted. Amidst all anxieties, apprehensions and sufferings, Gnanashri Singh, along with hundreds of her fellow Indian students, are eagerly awaiting the Indian Government’s help for ensuring their safety and airlifting them out of war-ravaged Ukraine.