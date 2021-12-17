Industrial giants keen to set up shop in Mysuru: DC

December 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham has revealed that more and more technology and industrial giants are entering the business scene in Mysuru and the Government is extending all cooperation to huge manufacturing establishments to set up shops beyond Bengaluru.

“The Tatas will come and we already have Asian Paints while many defence-related product companies have evinced keen interest in opening manufacturing units in Mysuru and the region will see a dramatic growth in the coming years,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner was speaking at the Annual Manufacturing and Technology Conference-2021 with the theme ‘Sustainability through futuristic manufacturing’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Hotel Country Inn in the city this morning.

“India is seeing a new wave in first-generation investors and technocrats and they are setting up companies and start-ups. Even the manufacturing sector is witnessing a sea change with newer products entering the market and being produced in India. Earlier, these product manufacturing was dominated by China and now our youngsters are taking the dragon nation head-on,” he said.

Acceleration in the digitisation process has seen a surge in the number of companies and start-ups in India, which has not only made the investment process fast and easy but also helps adoption of new-age investments, the Deputy Commissioner added.

The advancement in digital technology has given a boost to the manufacturing sector and service sector and this advancement has resulted in voluminous exports of products putting India in the global manufacturing map, he said.

“Younger generations are digital natives, especially millennials. They have grown up when technology was still developing and adopted it as part of their lives not only in urban parts but also tier-II/III and rural areas of the country. Hence, they are more open to technology playing an important part in their financial journey,” DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham noted.

Pavan Ranga Chairman, CII Mysuru and Director, NR Group welcomed, V. Eswara Rao Convenor, CII Mysuru Manufacturing Panel and Vice President (Works) JK Tyre & Industries, Ashok Rao, Past Chairman, CII Mysuru and Managing Director, KGK Engineering, D.K. Lingaraju Joint Director of DIC, Mysuru, Jyothi Pradhan Vice Chairperson, CII Karnataka and CEO, Kurlon Enterprises, Supriya Salian Vice Chairman, CII Mysuru and Managing Director, Plansee High Performance Materials also spoke.