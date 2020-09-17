Infosys Foundation donates 4,000 PPE kits to MCC

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Infosys Foundation donated 4,000 PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) yesterday.
Taking note of the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru district, Infosys Foundation donated PPE kits following an appeal by the MCC.
Infosys Mysuru Manager Anant Bondade handed over the kits to MCC Health Officer Dr. M.S. Jayanth at the MCC Office yesterday.
Due to shortage of PPE kits, the MCC had appealed Infosys Foundation to donate the kits under its CSR. The Foundation, responding to the plea has donated 4,000 kits, for which the MCC is thankful, Dr. Jayanth said.
The irony of this picture is unbearable!
Only ONE out of THREE is wearing a mask which is the first line of defense against the virus. A properly worn mask and washing of hands so the eyes, nose and mouth do not serve as entry paths to the virus are the best known defense against infection and spread.
What is the purpose of the PPE if people donating/accepting it are not taking the precautions to avoid potential hospitalization at which time the PPE will be necessary for the medical staff? It is wrong to force Medical staff to put their lives on the line because of people who are being reckless as their service is needed for the unfortunate that get infected even after taking the necessary precautions or to help those that got infected because they do not have easy access to water, soap, masks etc.
Is showing one’s face without a mask for a photograph worth the risk of putting the lives of the people who are about six feet away from you and simultaneously broadcasting to the thousands of readers of this newspaper that we dont value the advice of masks? A picture with all three wearing their masks properly would send the right message during this pandemic and words would not be necessary to describe the seriousness and validity of the advice.
‘A picture is worth a thousand words’. This one leaves me speechless!