Infosys Foundation donates 4,000 PPE kits to MCC

September 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Infosys Foundation donated 4,000 PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) yesterday.

Taking note of the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru district, Infosys Foundation donated PPE kits following an appeal by the MCC.

Infosys Mysuru Manager Anant Bondade handed over the kits to MCC Health Officer Dr. M.S. Jayanth at the MCC Office yesterday.

Due to shortage of PPE kits, the MCC had appealed Infosys Foundation to donate the kits under its CSR. The Foundation, responding to the plea has donated 4,000 kits, for which the MCC is thankful, Dr. Jayanth said.