Inquiry committee begins probe into MUDA scandal
News

Inquiry committee begins probe into MUDA scandal

July 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government’s inquiry committee, tasked with probing irregularities in site distribution at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), commenced its probe today.

Arriving at the MUDA Office on JLB Road from Bengaluru around 11.45 am, the team was received by MUDA’s Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO), Manjunath.

Led by R. Venkatachalapathi, Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and Town and Country Planning, the committee includes Additional Director M.C. Shashikumar, Joint Director Shanthala, and Deputy Director Prakash. Another unidentified officer accompanied the four-member team from Bengaluru.

Upon arrival, the team held a preliminary meeting with MUDA officials, including the SLAO, Town Planner Member, Chief Accounts Officer, site engineers, and surveyors at the MUDA Commissioner’s Office.

They are set to review files of land allotments from 2020 onward and examine record rooms, account data and receipts as part of their investigation. The Government has instructed the committee to submit its findings within four weeks.

MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, who assumed office yesterday, briefly returned to Bengaluru to meet Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh and other senior officials. He is expected to return to Mysuru today as inquiry committee has now begun its work.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching