Inquiry committee begins probe into MUDA scandal

July 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government’s inquiry committee, tasked with probing irregularities in site distribution at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), commenced its probe today.

Arriving at the MUDA Office on JLB Road from Bengaluru around 11.45 am, the team was received by MUDA’s Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO), Manjunath.

Led by R. Venkatachalapathi, Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and Town and Country Planning, the committee includes Additional Director M.C. Shashikumar, Joint Director Shanthala, and Deputy Director Prakash. Another unidentified officer accompanied the four-member team from Bengaluru.

Upon arrival, the team held a preliminary meeting with MUDA officials, including the SLAO, Town Planner Member, Chief Accounts Officer, site engineers, and surveyors at the MUDA Commissioner’s Office.

They are set to review files of land allotments from 2020 onward and examine record rooms, account data and receipts as part of their investigation. The Government has instructed the committee to submit its findings within four weeks.

MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, who assumed office yesterday, briefly returned to Bengaluru to meet Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh and other senior officials. He is expected to return to Mysuru today as inquiry committee has now begun its work.