A.N. Raghunandan takes charge as MUDA Commissioner

July 3, 2024

Do not conduct meetings, pass orders or implement previous decisions: Govt. tells new MUDA Chief

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has appointed A.N. Raghunandan as the new Commissioner of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Tuesday. Raghunandan, a senior grade KAS officer, previously serving as Deputy Secretary – 2 in the Urban Development Department at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, took charge yesterday evening. He replaces G.T. Dinesh Kumar.

Additionally, the Government has appointed Prasanna Kumar as the new Secretary of MUDA. Prasanna Kumar, also a senior grade KAS Officer, was formerly the Chief Manager of Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. in Bengaluru.

These appointments follow the State Government’s decision to transfer senior MUDA officials, including former Commissioner Dinesh Kumar and to initiate a probe into alleged irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites under the 50:50 scheme for land-losers.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday, ordered a high-level probe by a four-member committee headed by Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities R. Venkatachalapathi, an IAS Officer.

While the inquiry committee is expected to probe the irregularities in the allotment of sites under the 50:50 scheme during the last two years, Suresh assured to cancel all illegal allotments made under the scheme. In the Government Order on inquiry, the committee has been given two weeks to submit the report.

‘Do not conduct meetings’

Interestingly, the Government has instructed the new MUDA Commissioner not to conduct any meetings until the inquiry committee submits its report.

In an order issued soon after Raghunandan’s appointment, K. Latha, Secretary of the Urban Development Department, stated that the inquiry committee has been given the authority to examine all MUDA files and records that violate earlier Government orders, leading to corruption and dubious land deals under various agreements and schemes.

The inquiry committee will visit the MUDA Office to examine records. Until the committee submits its report or further orders are issued, the Commissioner is barred from holding any meetings, as per Column 8 of the Urban Development Act 1987.

Additionally, the MUDA Commissioner cannot implement any orders passed by the previous Commissioner or the MUDA Board.

No sites will be distributed without Government clearance, according to the order.