Seema Latkar becomes first woman Police Commissioner of Mysuru City

July 3, 2024

N. Vishnuvardhana replaces Seema as Mysuru SP

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government transferring 25 IPS Officers with immediate effect, Mysuru has got its first woman City Police Commissioner in Seema Latkar, who was until now serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mysuru district.

This follows a notification dated July 2, 2024, issued from the office of S. Ukesh Kumar, IAS, Deputy Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Services).

Seema Latkar, who replaces Ramesh Banoth as City Police Commissioner, is also a part of Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing into the sexual assault cases allegedly involving former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Ramesh Banoth has been transferred as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP-Eastern Range), Davangere in the downgraded post.

When Star of Mysore contacted the City Police Commissioner’s Office, it was learnt that the new Commissioner has told them that, she will convey about when she will be taking charge of her new posting.

In another major transfer, N. Vishnuvardhana, who was serving as the SP of Uttara Kannada district, has been transferred as Mysuru SP in place of Seema Latkar.

Speaking to SOM this morning, Vishnuvardhana said that, he will be handing over the charge as Uttara Kannada SP today and will depart to Mysuru. If reached early, he will take charge as Mysuru SP today evening or tomorrow morning.

He also recalled his earlier stint in Mysuru, as ACP (Krishnaraja Sub-Division) and DCP (Law and Order).

On his future plans, Vishnuvardharana said, he will strive to implement people-friendly Police system, besides working towards controlling Law and Order in the district and intensify crime detection and prevention rates. Pointing out that he will take all into confidence including his higher ups, subordinates, elected representatives, heads of various organisations and media persons, Vishnuvardhana said that, he would work effectively to live up to the honour of the post.

Dr. B.T. Kavitha, who was serving as SP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) in Mysuru has been transferred as Chamarajanagar SP in place of Padmini Sahoo, who is transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru. Kavitha said that she will be taking charge as Chamarajanagar SP today.

Pointing out to the increase in night burglary cases in the district, Kavitha said that, she would intensify night patrolling in the district to prevent crimes and take steps to address traffic related issues and public grievances effectively. Dr. Kavitha had also served as Krishnaraja (KR) Sub-Division ACP and DCP (Crime & Traffic) in Mysuru city.

R. Nagashayana, the present Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Chamarajanagar district is the husband of Dr. Kavitha.

Mandya SP N. Yatish has also been transferred, as the SP of Dakshina Kannada, following the transfer of C.B. Ryshyanth, as SP (Wireless), Bengaluru.