Install Road Hump

Sir,

The Road leading from Vijayanagar Water Tank to Trinetra Circle is getting busy day by day and density of traffic is high during peak hours. Added to this, there is a road towards right leading to Vidyavardhaka Engineering College and towards left to the Mahadeshwara Layout.

This is a peculiar intersection and vehicles coming from Water Tank towards Trinetra Circle or to turn right towards Sahitya Bhavan Road are forced to face utter confusion, as the vehicles plying towards Water Tank from Trinetra Circle are to be allowed first as there is a steep gradient.

In between, pedestrians who want to cross this junction are facing severe problems as the zooming vehicles never slow down. It is high time that a scientific road hump is erected just in front of Sapthagiri Glass near Vijayanagar Water Tank which may ease movement of vehicles and also help negotiate towards Engineering College and Mahadeshwara Layout. I request the authorities concerned to look into this and install a proper road hump at the earliest.

– Vijay Hemmige, Vijayanagar Railway Layout, 12.3.2019

