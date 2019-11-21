Interact with Angel Investors at TiECON on Nov. 23

November 21, 2019

Mysuru: Startups and Entrepreneurs in Mysuru region can now look forward to their ideas being funded with the formation of TiE Angels, part of TiE Mysuru. The startups and entrepreneurs will also get a chance to interact with TiE Angels during the TiECON which is being organised on Nov. 23.

Addressing a press meet in city recently, Ajith Pai, Member, Board of Director, TiE Mysuru, said that the unique feature of forming TiE Angel is to enable growth of startups and to support entrepreneurs early on so that their ideas and businesses are provided a good grounding. “TiE Angels is part of a larger network of TiE Global, and through this the startups will have the ability to raise funds from Angel investors from across the country.”

Pavan Ranga, Member, Board of Director of TiE Mysuru and Partner, Rangsons, said that apart from the interactions with angels and entrepreneurs, TiECON is providing a platform for startups to be part of Pitch Room where they can pitch their ideas. “This is a very useful stage for startups as many times, the startups face big challenge in raising funds,” he added.

Successful entrepreneurs will be sharing their insights in the TiECON at Radisson Blu Plaza on Nov. 23 from 9 am to 7 pm.

Some of the speakers include Dr. Sadananda Maiyya, K. Vaitheeswaran, Co-Founder, Again Drinks, Monica Shukla, Co-Founder, LetsEndorse, Bhavjot Kaur, Co-Founder, Clinikk Healthcare and Abhishek Latthe, CEO, SenseGiz.

Sid Mookerjee, another Board Member and Managing Partner of Silicon Road, said TiE Mysuru has had a successful year with many interactions with successful entrepreneurs. TYE or The TiE Young Entrepreneur event was held during the year and the winner of the event was given prize worth Rs. 1 lakh.

Sanjay Srinivasmurthy, President, TiE Mysuru, said that TiE is a great catalyst for young entrepreneurs to seek timely guidance and mentorship from experienced Charter Member mentors and learn from their experiences.

TiE Mysuru was formed in 2018 with successful entrepreneurs coming together. D. Sudhanva, CEO, Excelsoft and Asvini Kumar, Angel Investor are the other Board Members. TiE currently has nearly 13,000 members around the world in 14 countries. Others present were Charter Members Dr. Mahesh Rao and B.N. Pramodh.

