Minister assures doubling of subsidy for tribals’ forest produce

November 21, 2019

Mysuru: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also the Co-operation Minister, has assured of doubling the subsidy for all forest produce of tribals.

He was speaking after inaugurating honey processing and soapnut powder manufacturing units and godowns of Large-Scale Adivasi Multi-Purpose Societies (LAMPS) at Hebbal Industrial Area here yesterday.

Pointing out that tribals bring their forest produce to LAMPS for marketing, he said that the Government will consider doubling the subsidy to them, which will economically empower the tribal community.

Underlining the need for setting up honey processing and soapnut powder manufacturing units, Bommai hoped that the products would get a bigger market and a better price.

MLA L. Nagendra, in his address, said that it was the responsibility of the Government to provide necessary facilities to all the tribals who have come out of the forests. Highlighting the facilities extended by the Government for the welfare of the tribal community, he called upon the tribals to empower themselves by appropriate utilisation of all facilities extended to them.

LAMPS Federation Chairman Muddaiah, State LAMPS Co-operative Societies Vice-President Muttappa, Registrar of Co-operative Societies N.S. Prasannakumar, Joint Registrar Prakash Rao and others were present.

