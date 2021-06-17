In Briefs

International Online Music Competition: Entries invited

June 17, 2021

Kalapini Sangeet Vidyalaya has arranged an International Music Competition-2021 to promote Hindustani classical music across the world. The competition will be held in Vocal, Dance and Instrumental Music form in two groups below 18 years and above 19 years students. There are a total of 30 prizes in cash in these two groups. Result will be declared on June 21 on Kalapini Sangeet Vidyalaya’s Facebook page.

Interested music students can send five minutes performance video clip on Mob: +917875776067 with full name, address, age and Guru’s name.

Avinash and Vikas Patil, who are organising this event, says that till now more than 150 students have sent videos for the competition from all over the world. Music-lovers and music students can participate in this competition. For details, contact Mob: +918698503701.

