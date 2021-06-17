Solar Rooftop Installation

Under the Central Government’s ‘Solar Power House’ scheme, CESC will be installing roof top Solar Panels in residential houses, apartments, group houses etc., on Net Metering basis at subsided/ concessional rates. Domestic power consumers can apply online for the facility. The facility will be provided based on first come first served basis and depending upon technical feasibility, according to a press release. Interested can register online: https://solarrooftop.gov.in. Contact Ph: 0821-2544963.
Leave a Reply