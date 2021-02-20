Interview for Health Department posts on Feb. 22

February 20, 2021

Under the National Health Mission (NHM), the District Health and Family Welfare Society will be appointing candidates to various sanctioned posts in the society on a contract basis as per norms laid out by NHM. The recruitment will be for 2 posts of Gynaecologists, 2 posts of Anaesthetists, 3 posts of full-time Doctors, 25 posts of Female Nurses, 1 post of Audiologist and 1 post of Junior Female Health Assistant.

The appointment will be made through a direct interview to take place between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm on Feb. 22.

Interested candidates can attend the interview along with all necessary records and two passport-size photos. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2971988, according to a press release issued by the Member Secretary of the District Health and Family Welfare Society.