February 20, 2021

The Department of Cardiology, Cauvery Heart and Multispeciality Hospital, will be celebrating Women’s World Heart Day 2021 at its premises today (Feb. 20) from 4 pm to 5 pm.

DCP (Traffic & Crime) M.S. Geetha Prasanna will be the chief guest. Salma Subhan Khan of MK Agrotech Private Limited (Manufactures of Sunpure Cooking Oil) will be the guest of honour. Hospital Chairman Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar and Managing Director Dr. Sarala Chandrashekar will be the special invitees.