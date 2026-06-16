Is Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah Mysuru’s new District Minister? 

June 16, 2026

Mysuru: Is MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and now Urban Development Minister in the D.K. Shivakumar Cabinet, the new Mysuru District In-Charge Minister?

Such speculation is gaining traction in political circles following Dr. Yathindra’s first visit to Mysuru this morning after assuming ministerial office. Observers point to his high-profile engagements and interactions with senior district officials as indicators of his growing influence in the region.

Soon after arriving in Mysuru, Dr. Yathindra chaired a high-level review meeting attended by DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Southern Range IGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and other senior officers.

Following the meeting, the Minister visited JSS Hospital, where he met victims injured in yesterday’s pub fire incident. He interacted with Avinash and other patients undergoing treatment in the burns unit and enquired about their health condition.

Dr. Yathindra during his visit to JSS Hospital in city accompanied by MLAs Darshan Dhruvanarayan and K. Harishgowda.

Speaking to reporters later, Dr. Yathindra said strict action would be taken against officials found responsible for lapses that contributed to the tragedy, which claimed two lives. He confirmed that the government has recommended the suspension of Excise Deputy Commissioner Nagrajappa and that a formal complaint has been filed against the pub owner. He assured that all those responsible would face legal action.

Political observers note that former Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, a senior Congress leader and MLA from T. Narasipur, who had earlier served as Mysuru District Minister, did not find a place in the D.K. Shivakumar Cabinet.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Yathindra’s active role in reviewing district administration and responding to major incidents has led to speculation that he may effectively be assuming responsibilities traditionally associated with a District Minister, although no official announcement has been made in this regard.

Dr. Yathindra had vacated the Varuna Assembly Constituency ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections to enable his father Siddaramaiah to contest from the seat. Siddaramaiah went on to win and subsequently became Chief Minister for a second term.

Dr. Yathindra was later nominated to the Legislative Council and has now been elevated to the Cabinet as Urban Development Minister. His growing prominence within the Government and his visible engagement with Mysuru affairs have prompted political observers to speculate that he could emerge as Mysuru’s principal political authority.