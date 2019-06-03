Is your mobile phone stolen? Contact Railway Police
Is your mobile phone stolen? Contact Railway Police

Mysore: The Mysuru Railway Police has asked persons who have lost their mobile phones in trains to take them back after providing relevant documents. Over 10 mobile handsets have been recovered from mobile thieves who have been arrested by the Railway Police.

The arrested are Srinivas alias Siddappaji, a resident of Kilara village in Keregodu Hobli, Mandya and Mahadevaswamy alias Madesha.

Handsets including blue and white Redmi mobile (IMEI No.  866616048928994), black Vivo (IMEI No. 867770026797233), gold colour Micromax (IMEI No.  911579904773687) grey Intex (IMEI No. 911473608821127), black and white Samsung (IMEI No. 352088/09/652505/9), white Samsung (IMEI No. 355368/06/882617/3), gold colour Samsung (IMEI No. 357956/08/013834/2), black Micromax (IMEI No. 911573901533368), red Karbonn (IMEI No. 911345502440420) and a coffee colour Karbonn have been seized.

Owners of the handsets can approach the Railway Police Station with relevant documents and take back their mobile phones, said a press release.

