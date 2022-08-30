ISHRAE Students’ Chapter installed at VVCE
Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating, Air-conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) Students Chapter of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) for the year 2022 – 23 was installed recently.  Seen are (front row – standing from left), Prof. E. Amruth, Students Chair, ISHRAE Mysore Chapter, K.B. Bhaskar, Treasurer, ISHRAE Mysore Chapter, Dr. S.A. Mohan Krishna, President-Elect, ISHRAE Mysore Chapter, Anil Kumar Nadiger, President, ISHRAE Mysore Chapter, Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE, Smriti Manoj, Managing Director, SETTY Mech Engineers, Mysuru and chief guest, Dr. G.V. Naveen Prakash, Professor & Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Prof. G.D. Chetana, Secretary, ISHRAE Mysore Chapter and Arani Srinivas, Refrigeration Chair; (back row) Spoorthi Manjunath, President, ISHRAE Students Chapter, Syed Saqib Ahmed, Secretary, ISHRAE Students Chapter, Vivek, Treasurer, ISHRAE Students Chapter and other Chapter Working Committee (CWC) members.

