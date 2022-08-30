MDJA fetes senior journalists

The senior journalists who were felicitated by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) during the Newspaper Day celebrations at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Hunsur Road in city yesterday — (sitting from left) Pragathi Gopalakrishna, Photographer, Pragathi Photo News; H.P. Krishnashetty, Senior Sub-Editor, Vijayavani; Machamma Mallige, Senior Sub-Editor, Kannadigara Prajanudi; M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav, Photographer, Mysuru Mithra and Star of Mysore; B.S. Prabhurajan, Special Correspondent, United News of India (UNI); Hullahalli Mohan, Reporter, Amogha TV; K.V. Kiran Kumar, News1 and Ram, Reporter, TV9 — are seen with (standing from left) City Executive Committee Member Shivamurthy Juptimath, MDJA City Secretary P. Rangaswamy (Ranganna), MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya, ZAK Chairman M. Shivakumar, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar (RK), Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) President Shivananda Tagadur, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA L. Nagendra, Mayor (in-Charge) Sunanda Palanetra, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MDJA City Vice-President M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj) and MDJA Treasurer Nagesh Panathale.
